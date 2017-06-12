Ex-Delhi Clerk Pleads Guilty to Federal Theft Charge

A former Delhi City Clerk accused of stealing about a quarter-million dollars from the town has pled guilty to a federal charge. 42-year-old Angela Billings copped to a charge of Theft Concerning a Program Receiving Public Funds on Friday. As part of a plea deal, Billings admitted to racking up more than $93,000 in unauthorized charges between March 2007 and January 2015. She would also cancel water payments that she owed the city. Billings now faces up to ten years in prison, as well as significant fines. Her sentencing date has not been set. Billings is still expected to go on trial in Delaware County on local charges next month.