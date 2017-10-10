Escaped Work Release Inmate Recaptured

An inmate who failed to report to a Dubuque correctional facility last week has been re-captured. 33-year-old Danny Boyd was taken into custody a few minutes before 6:30 Monday night. Authorities had been looking for him since late last week, when did not return to the Dubuque Residential Facility on Elm Street following a work release. Boyd had served about seven years of a ten-year prison term before being moved to the Elm Street facility in February. His prison sentence stemmed from a robbery conviction in early 2010. Boyd is now facing an additional charge of Escape. That’s a serious misdemeanor. If convicted, Boyd could face an additional year in prison.