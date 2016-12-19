Ernst Nominates Dyersville Student for Naval Academy

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has nominated a Dyersville high school student for entrance to one of the nation’s service academies. Nathan Betts is a senior at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. Senator Ernst has nominated him for admission to the US Naval Academy next fall. Entrants to each of the nation’s service academies need to be nominated by one of their congressional representatives. Betts plays soccer and wrestles for the Bobcats. He is one of 32 nominees Ernst has submitted for the high school class of 2017.