Ernst To Hold Clayton County Town Hall Next Week

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will be conducting a town hall meeting in Clayton County next week. The Republican from Red Oak will meet with constituents to discuss issues that are important to them. During her last few town hall meetings, Ernst has had to endure protesters of the Trump administration’s policies and proposals. The Clayton County town hall will be held in Elkader at the Central Community School auditorium beginning at 6 pm. next Monday. The meeting is part of Ernst’s 99 county tour.