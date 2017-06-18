Ernst On Health Care Reform

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst met with President Trump and fellow Senators this week for discussions on health care reform. Two major insurance carriers have already pulled out of the Iowa individual market, leaving only one statewide carrier. Ernst says that carrier, Medica is very concerned about its ability to continue to serve Iowans. Ernst says affordability and flexibility is very important in any new health care reform legislation. Ernst says if Medica pulls out of the Iowa individual market, 72 thousand Iowans will be left without an option to purchase health insurance next year.