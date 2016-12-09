Ernst Happy for Longtime Friend Reynolds

Iowa’s first female US Senator says she’s thrilled that a woman will also occupy the state’s Governor’s office. Current Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds will take over after Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as the next US Ambassador to China. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has known Reynolds for several years, and says she’s “beside herself” with joy for her friend’s new job. Ernst calls Reynolds an “inspirational leader.” Ernst and Reynolds both began their careers by holding county office. Ernst says that is a good place for an politician to get their start. Following her time as the Clarke County Treasurer, Reynolds was elected to the Iowa Senate from District 48. When she stepped down to run for Lt. Governor, Ernst won that same seat.