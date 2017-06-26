Ernst Asks for Response to Healthcare Bill
One of Iowa’s US Senators is asking her constituents to tell her what they think of the proposed healthcare bill. Ernst emailed out a poll yesterday afternoon which asked recipients if they support the legislation. Regardless of whether people choose “yes” or “no,” the poll does not appear to redirect to any other information. You can access the poll by clicking here. Analysts are currently expecting Ernst to vote “yes” on the bill when it comes before the Senate.