Epworth Neighborhood Under Boil Advisory Tomorrow

Residents of a part of the town of Epworth are being encouraged to boil their tap water before using it to drink or cook tomorrow. The city will be connecting a new water main to its distribution system tomorrow morning. That will cause a loss in water pressure for the rest of the system. Due to the possibility of bacterial contamination, the city is urging a couple dozen residents living northeast of the downtown area to boil water or use bottled water. The advisory only applies to those who live on Elmwood Court, and in the first two blocks of 1st Avenue NE north of Main Street. The work will begin at 9:00 AM, and is expected to be completed by 11:30. But the city will keep the boil advisory in place until tests show that the water is safe to drink.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the area under the advisory. It only applies to the streets mentioned above.