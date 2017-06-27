Epworth Issues Boil Advisory

Residents of Epworth are being encouraged to boil their tap water before using it to drink or cook tomorrow. The city will be connecting a new water main to its distribution system tomorrow morning. That will cause a loss in water pressure for the rest of the system. Due to the possibility of bacterial contamination, the city is urging residents to boil water or use bottled water. The work will begin at 9:00 AM, and is expected to be completed by 11:30. But the city will keep the boil advisory in place until tests show that the water is safe to drink.