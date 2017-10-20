Enrollment Down Slightly at Dubuque, WD

Dubuque’s public schools have slightly fewer students than they did a year ago. The district is required to send enrollment figures to the state for certification in mid-October. District Business Manager Kevin Kelleher says the numbers revealed an enrollment decline of about 50 students. This year’s enrollment is 10,507, which is a decline of 48 students from the previous year. The district does have to wait for the state to compare their numbers before the enrollment becomes official. The state provides a little more than $6,600 in aid per student. The Iowa Legislature has agreed to increase aid by about 1.1% for next school year. Kelleher says he doesn’t see any more significant increases coming soon. A decrease of 48 students means a revenue drop of around $300,000 for the district. The Western Dubuque district also saw a decline in students this year, though a smaller one than Dubuque. WD’s total enrollment sits at 3,453 students, down 15 from last school year.