Elkader Nurses Face Abuse Allegations

Prosecutors have charged two Clayton County nurses with three crimes, all relating to abuse at a nursing home. Our coverage partners at KCRG report that Nichole Buckley and Heidi Mueller are both charged with dependent adult abuse, wanton neglect of a resident of a health care facility, and tampering with records. Court documents describe situations pertaining to a resident that is identified only by their initials. They say Mueller and Buckley deprived the person of the minimum food and physical care she required. This resulted in a fall, which led to a head injury. Documents say Buckley and Mueller then denied food, necessary medical care, and medications to the patient. Mueller and Buckley then allegedly falsified records to cover their actions. According to court documents, both women documented giving the patient needed medications, when they did not. This all happened between March 10 and March 12 at the Elkader Care Center. Administrator Kristin Dunlap would not comment on the situation.