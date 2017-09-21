Elizabeth Woman Arrested on Murder Charge in Baby’s Death

A Jo Daviess County woman is facing a First-Degree Murder charge in the death of an infant. 27-year-old Elizabeth Roen of Elizabeth was arrested on Wednesday. Her arrest came as a result of a follow-up investigation into the death of infant Tripp Luebke. An online obituary for the child says he died in mid-May at just six months old. Roen is listed as the baby’s mother in that obituary. Authorities initially said the death was not being considered suspicious. But the coroner investigating the case did not release a cause of death at that time, saying further testing was needed.