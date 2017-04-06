Edgewood Man Accused of Abusing Underage Girls

An elderly Clayton County man has been accused of fondling multiple underage girls over the past several years. 74-year-old Walter Brown of Edgewood has been charged with three counts of Third-Degree Sexual Abuse, a felony. Court documents state that the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department began investigating Brown in February after a girl reported that Brown had touched her inappropriately four years earlier. Since then, the girl says Brown would offer her “back rubs” that led to fondling. She says he also forced her to perform a sex act. Two other girls have said that Brown gave them similar “back rubs” that turned into inappropriate contact. Brown is due back in court later this month. Should he be found guilty on all three charges, Brown would face a maximum sentence of thirty years in prison.