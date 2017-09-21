Easy Cheesy Baked Ziti

1 (16 oz.) box rigatoni pasta

1 ½ lbs. Cremer’s lean Ground Beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning (divided)

1 (26 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce

1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

8 slices provolone cheese

8 slices mozzarella cheese

1 ½ cups sour cream

½ cup parmesan grated cheese

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8-10 minutes or until al dente. Drain.

In a large skillet or pot, crumble and brown ground beef, onion, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Drain. Add spaghetti sauce, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Stir well and simmer 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add half the pasta to dish. Top with a layer of provolone cheese, sour cream, ½ of the sauce mixture, remaining pasta, mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce mixture. Top with grated parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, for 30-35 minutes, or until cheese is melted.