Easy Cheesy Baked Ziti
1 (16 oz.) box rigatoni pasta
1 ½ lbs. Cremer’s lean Ground Beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¾ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning (divided)
1 (26 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce
1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes
1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes
1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste
8 slices provolone cheese
8 slices mozzarella cheese
1 ½ cups sour cream
½ cup parmesan grated cheese
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8-10 minutes or until al dente. Drain.
In a large skillet or pot, crumble and brown ground beef, onion, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Drain. Add spaghetti sauce, crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Stir well and simmer 15 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350-degrees F. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add half the pasta to dish. Top with a layer of provolone cheese, sour cream, ½ of the sauce mixture, remaining pasta, mozzarella cheese and remaining sauce mixture. Top with grated parmesan cheese.
Bake, uncovered, for 30-35 minutes, or until cheese is melted.