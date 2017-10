For the first time in program history, the East Dubuque High School girls golf team has qualified for the state meet. Yesterday the Warriors shot a 381 team total to place third at the Illinois Class 1A sectional at Prairie View Golf Course in Byron. Ava Beaves fired an 86 to lead the charge to state for East Dubuque.

The Illinois Class 1A state meet will be on Friday and Saturday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.