East Dubuque Couple Marries at UIHC After Daughter’s Injury

An East Dubuque couple was married in a unique place on Saturday: the top floor of a hospital. Gavin and Haley Birkbeck had planned a ceremony in Galena, but tragedy struck the day before their big day. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, fell out of a shopping cart at a Dubuque grocery store on Friday. She was initially taken to Finley Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The couple planned to put their wedding on hold, but hospital staff allowed them to use a room at the top floor of the facility to exchange their vows. Father of the bride Jeremy Brady was glad things were able to work out. Brady says the entire family is thankful for the support they’ve received. Hospital staff even made sure little Zoey was able to watch her parents tie the knot, something that bride Haley didn’t think would be possible. Zoey suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed as a result of her accident. She is expected to make a full recovery.