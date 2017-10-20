East Dubuque Council to Discuss Changes to Alcohol Ordinance

Changes could be coming to East Dubuque’s regulations on businesses that serve alcohol. The local city council will hold a special meeting later this month to vote on recommendations from a city committee on changes to the alcoholic beverages ordinance. City Manager Geoff Barklow says some of the changes would relate to fees, refunds for closed businesses, and time limits for outdoor beer gardens. Another topic of discussion has been the current closing time imposed on bars. As of now, East Dubuque has a limit of 25 available liquor licenses. Twenty businesses have licenses. Four of them are able to stay open until 3:30 AM, while the rest must close at 1:30. The current ordinance doesn’t allow for any new “3:30 licenses” to be issued. Barklow says the alcohol regulations are not reviewed on a set schedule, but new council members often suggest changes. The special council meeting will be held a week from Monday. It will be preceded by a committee meeting where recommendations for the council will be finalized.