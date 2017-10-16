Early Voting for Municipal Election Begins Today

Voters in Dubuque can begin casting ballots in this year’s mayoral and city council election today. Early voting opens this morning and will be available through the day before the election, November 6. Anyone wanting to vote early can do so at the county elections office on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, and at the elections annex on Locust Street. Those wanting an absentee ballot can request on through November 3. All three of the council seats up for election this year are contested. Mayor Roy Buol is also up for re-election. He is officially unopposed, but a couple of people are staging write-in campaigns, including current council member Jake Rios.