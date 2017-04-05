EAB Found In Fayette County



The emerald ash borer has been found in Fayette and Madison Counties. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. That brings the total number of counties invaded by EAB to 45. EAB is a destructive wood-boring beetle that attacks and kills all ash tree species. In Fayette County, the insect was discovered in a city-owned ash tree in Oelwein. The Iowa EAB Team provides diagnostic assistance to landowners, and anyone who suspects an infested ash tree in a county not known to have EAB is urged to contact the Iowa EAB Team. EAB was detected in Dubuque County a few years ago and was first discovered in Iowa in 2010.