Dyersville’s Summer Farm Toy Show This Weekend
Hundreds of farm toy enthusiast will descend on the community of Dyersville this weekend for the annual Summer Farm Toy Show. Spokesperson Amanda Schwartz says they’ll kick things off with a tractor ride on Friday. Also on Friday there will be a farm Toy Display contest and the public can vote for their favorite display. On Saturday there will be a Model Contest that’s open to all ages and skill levels. Activities and events will be split between the National Farm Toy Museum and Beckman High School. Schwartz expects around 25-hundred people to attend this year’s show. The show will conclude with a tractor parade on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This is year 32 for the Farm Toy Show.