Dyersville Sets Moratorium on Fireworks Sales

Dyersville has taken action to update its regulations regarding fireworks. The City Council there voted in favor of a 120-day moratorium on the retail sale of fireworks at its meeting on Monday. The new state law legalizing fireworks was signed on May 9 and took effect on June 1. Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel says the city passed the moratorium to give itself more time to study the issue. One of the things the city wants to take a look at is how fireworks sales can fit within existing zoning regulations. The new state law allows cities to prohibit the use of fireworks, but not sales. Michel says that because the moratorium is temporary, it complies with state law. The moratorium goes into effect today. It will be in place through October 3rd. Dyersville also plans to continue a city ordinance banning the use of fireworks within the city limits.