Dyersville Melanoma Survivor Urges Sunscreen Use

A Dyersville man who’s survived a bout with skin cancer is pushing the message that a little sunscreen can make a big difference. 26-year-old Dylan Slattery’s fight with melanoma began in 2013 with the discovery of a mole on his neck. At the time, tests did not show any cancer in the mole, so Slattery continued on as normal. But that normality was shattered when Slattery woke up one morning with a lump near where the mole had been. The lump was a golf ball-sized tumor. Slattery was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma, which had spread to his lung, liver, and spine. Slattery underwent several rounds of chemotherapy treatments, but his cancer has been in remission since last summer. He’s coached baseball throughout his illness, and says his players are constantly reminded about the need to apply sunscreen. Because he knows all too well what can happen if they don’t. Melanoma is the 5th most-common cancer diagnoses among Iowans. It’s the 3rd most common for children and teenagers.