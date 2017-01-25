Dyersville Fire Dept. Getting a Ladder Truck

Dyersville’s fire department is getting a ladder truck. The community’s city council approved the purchase of a 102-foot ladder truck earlier this week. While there are few buildings in Dyersville that stand more than a couple stories tall, fire department officials say the ladder truck will come in handy if they ever need to fight a fire at one of the larger industrial buildings that have sprung up on the city’s west side. The truck is being purchased from the Coralville Fire Department for $50,000.