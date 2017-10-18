Dyersville Couple’s Deaths Under Investigation

Dubuque County authorities are looking into the deaths of two Dyersville residents. According to the county sheriff’s office, husband and wife Robert and Kelly Walker were found dead in their mobile home on Dyersville’s northeast side late Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says there’s nothing suspicious about the deaths of the 36-year-olds. Both bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies which are expected to help determine the cause of death. A Facebook profile for Kelly Walker indicates that she and Robert Walker had been married in June of 2015. Robert Walker had been arrested on a 3rd offense of Operating While Intoxicated last month and was out on bond. Sheriff Joe Kennedy tells KDTH that the couple was using a generator to heat their mobile home. But it’s not yet known if that contributed to their deaths.