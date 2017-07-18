Dyersville Council Approves Solar Panel Purchase

The city of Dyersville will be installing close to one thousand solar panels in an effort to save some money on its electric bill. The City Council last night approved a purchase agreement with Eagle Point Solar to buy 974 solar panels, which will be split among three sites around the community. Those are the memorial building, the Dyersville Social Center, and a well that sits on the northwestern edge of the city. Those panels will be able to provide a little more than 20% of the city’s electricity. That will make for a savings of about $10,000 on each year’s electric bill. Installation of the panels is expected to begin late next month, and should take about four weeks.