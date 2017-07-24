Dyersville Beckman Opens State Baseball Play Today

This afternoon at the state high school baseball tournament, the top seeded Dyersville Beckman Blazers begin what they hope will be a run to a 7th state baseball championship. Beckman (29-11) faces the 8th seeded Denver Cyclones (18-14) at 1:30 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The Blazers enter the tournament on a nine-game winning streak and has won 11 of 12. The winner advances to the 2A Semi-Finals on Thursday evening against the winner of today’s first 2A quarterfinal round game between 4th seed Iowa City Regina and 5th seed Treynor. It’s Beckman’s 18th state baseball appearance in school history.

Tomorrow in Class 3A the Wahlert Golden Eagles will begin what they hope will be an extended stay in the state capital. The Golden Eagles will be looking for the programs first state tournament win in seven trips when they meet Marion at 1:30 and you can hear the action tomorrow on AM 1370 KDTH with pregame starting around 1:10pm.