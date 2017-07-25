Dyersville Beckman Moves To The 2A Semis

The top-seeded Beckman Catholic Trailblazers defeated the Denver Cyclones 7-1 in a Class 2A first-round game Monday at Principal Park. The Blazers scored five runs through the first three innings en route to the win.

Beckman starter Jackson Bennett threw six innings, capturing the win. Bennett allowed just one unearned run, and just two hits and two walks, while striking out 10 on the day. Right fielder Mark Brown led the charge for Beckman, going 2-for-3 on the day, with one run scored and two RBI.

Zach Miller took the loss for Denver, throwing five innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits, while walking four and striking out six.

Eighth-seeded Denver ends its season at 18-15, while Beckman Catholic (30-11) advances to play Iowa City Regina in the Class 2A semifinals Thursday.