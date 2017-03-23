Divine Word Honors Deacons

Three deacons of the Archdiocese of Dubuque were honored this week by Divine Word College in Dubuque for their work in jail and prison ministry. Deacons Bill Biver, Tom Lang and Bill Hickson received the Divine Word College Matthew 25 Award for 2017 during a prayer service and banquet on Wednesday. In addition to their jail and prison ministry work, the deacons work with the courts, parole officers and residential facilities to help former prisoners become productive citizens. Biver, Lang and Hickson were nominated for the award by Len Uhal, vice-president for vocations and admissions at Divine Word. The Matthew 25 award was established in 2001 to honor those in or connected to the area who minister in the spirit of the gospel message put forth in Matthew 25, verses 35 and 36.