Durant lifts Warriors…Stoops stops…French Open women’s semis on tap…Segura extended

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kevin Durant nailed a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 118-113 victory and a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals against Cleveland. Durant had 31 points for the Warriors, who closed on an 11-0 run after the Cavs took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 remaining. LeBron James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Cavaliers.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops has abruptly announced his retirement. It was a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 11 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons. Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is being promoted to head coach, making him the youngest head coach in FBS at age 33.

PARIS (AP) – The women’s semifinals highlight today’s French Open schedule. Second seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 3 Simona Halep advanced by winning their quarterfinal matches yesterday. Timea Bacsinszky will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the other women’s semifinal match.

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura has accepted a five-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2022. The new deal comes as Segura leads the American League in batting after hitting .319 in the National League last season. He was the centerpiece of one of Seattle’s biggest offseason moves, acquired from Arizona as part of a five-player trade.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) – Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli has agreed to a three-year, $13.8 million extension. Toffoli was to become a restricted free agent after getting 16 goals and 18 assists in 63 games with the Kings last year. He has been among Los Angeles’ most consistent offensive players since cracking the NHL lineup during the 2012-13 season.