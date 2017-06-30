Durant, Hayward opt out of deals…Colon DFA’d by Braves…Triplett leads senior major

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has declined to opt in for the second year of his contract. Durant has said he plans to re-sign with the team he led to a title earlier this month, his first as a pro. He is expected to earn about $31.8 million a season under the new deal, a 20 percent raise over the $26.5 million he made last season.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – The Utah Jazz are now in danger of losing Gordon Hayward, who averaged 21.9 points last season. A person with knowledge of the situation says the seven-year veteran has declined the player-option final season on his contract and will test the market as an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz have made it clear that re-signing Hayward is the No. 1 priority, but the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are showing serious interest in the small forward.

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have designated 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon for assignment, one day after he was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings of a loss at San Diego. The right-hander was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta. Colon had just completed a three-year run with the Mets, where he was 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA before signing a free-agent pact with the Braves.

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) – Kirk Triplett is the first-round leader at the U.S. Senior Open after matching the lowest round in a PGA Tour Champions major. Triplett opened with an 8-under 62 that included an eagle on the par-4 fourth hole. He birdied six of his first 12 holes before holing out a 9-iron from 120 yards for his eagle. Olin Browne is one shots back and one ahead of Doug Garwood.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Palm Beach Gardens police say tennis star Venus Williams caused a car crash that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle. Police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light, causing a June 9 wreck that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later. The 37-year-old Williams lives in the area of the accident and has not been charged or cited, although the accident remains under investigation.