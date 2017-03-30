Durant cleared for workouts…Trimble leaving Terps…New coaches…Familia suspended

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – There’s a chance Kevin Durant will return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup before the regular season ends. Durant has been cleared for non-contact basketball drills, and the Warriors say he’s made good progress in his recovery. He has been out since Feb. 28, when he suffered left knee and leg injuries.

UNDATED (AP) – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NBA draft and will sign with an agent. The three-time All-Big Ten selection helped the Terrapins advance to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance this season. He also led the team with 16.8 points per game.

UNDATED (AP) – Miami of Ohio has hired Purdue assistant Jack Owens as its 27th basketball coach. Owens has been an assistant at Purdue for nine seasons, including the past six as associate head coach. And UMass has hired Matt McCall as its next basketball coach after Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey backed out of an agreement to take over the program.

NEW YORK (AP) – Mets closer Jeurys Familia has accepted a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy and would be eligible to return April 20, barring postponements. The All-Star right-hander was punished following a simple assault charge that was dropped by prosecutors. Addison Reed is a likely candidate to fill in for Familia as closer.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Golfer Gary Woodland says he withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play last week because his wife had complications with her pregnancy, resulting in the loss of one of their twins. Woodland had won his opening match last week before withdrawing for what was described as a personal family matter. The 35th-ranked Woodland says he still plans to play the Masters next week.