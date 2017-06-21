Dubuque’s Opioid Crisis Likely to Continue for Several Years

The leader of a Dubuque clinic helping opioid addicts recover says the problem won’t be going away any time soon. Malissa Sprenger runs the Turning Point Clinic at Mercy Hospital. She spoke to the Dubuque City Council this week. During their meeting on Monday, council members approved the sending of a letter urging Governor Kim Reynolds to hold a summit on state policy regarding drug addiction. A string of high-profile deaths brought Dubuque’s heroin problem into a sharp focus in the spring of last year. While progress has been made since, Sprenger says a large volume of drugs still make their way through Dubuque. Sprenger says opioid and heroin addiction are unlikely to decline for several years. According to latest national data, overdose deaths rose by nearly 20 percent last year. Drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 50.