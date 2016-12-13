Dubuque’s Marshallese Residents Eligible for Free Bus Rides to the Doctor
Dubuque residents who emigrated from the Marshall Islands are now eligible for free city bus rides to and from medical appointments. That’s thanks to a grant from the state of Iowa. There are about 600 Marshallese living in Dubuque. Many of them have a high risk for a variety of medical problems, as Mercy Registered Nurse Caolae Jones explained to our coverage partner, KCRG-TV. Jones works with the Marshall Island Health Care Project. Group members had noticed that many Marshallese were skipping medical appointments simply because they didn’t have a way to get to the doctor’s office. The grant hopes to change that. It provides $4,000 in free Jule bus rides for Marshallese residents who are travelling to a medical appointment. The grant is being provided by the state’s Transit Assistance Program.