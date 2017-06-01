Dubuque’s Han Correct on ‘Scrobiculate,’ Misses ‘Auditor’

The Dubuque middle-schooler competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee was able to advance to the third round of competition yesterday, but was eliminated. Haebin Han, an 8th grader at Roosevelt Middle School, moved on to that third round after correctly spelling scrobiculate. But in the 3rd round, Han misspelled the word “auditor,” incorrectly spelling it with an ‘-er’ at the end, instead of an ‘-or.’ The national spelling bee continues through the finals tonight.