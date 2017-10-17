Dubuque’s First CNG Plow/Truck Ready to Roll

The city of Dubuque is showing off a first-of-its-kind heavy maintenance vehicle that is expected to cut down on fuel usage. The new maintenance and snow removal vehicle that’s powered by compressed natural gas, or CNG, was on display outside the Historic Federal Building earlier this week. According to the city, the gas burns much cleaner than diesel and will produce nearly zero emissions. It’s also much quieter than more traditional trucks. Public Works Director John Klostermann says the city will evaluate the vehicle’s performance over the upcoming winter, and could look into additional CNG vehicles in the future. The city has two smaller vehicles that are also powered by CNG.