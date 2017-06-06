Dubuque’s Fireworks Ban Stays in Place After Council Fails to Act on Update

The city of Dubuque’s ban on using fireworks will essentially remain in place until after the 4th of July. That’s after the City Council failed to update a local fireworks ordinance last night. The sale, possession, and use of consumer fireworks was legalized by the Iowa Legislature this year. Dubuque has a pre-existing law that bans possession and use. The updated ordinance would have continued the ban on use, but allowed possession. City Councilman Ric Jones spoke in favor of the update, saying he can’t imagine why the Legislature was so hasty with their decision. But Councilman Luis Del Toro was against the ban, suggesting instead that Dubuque follow other Iowa cities and allow fireworks use only on specific days and times. State law requires that cities pass ordinances three times before they officially become law. A motion to waive that requirement for the updated fireworks ordinance failed to receive a supermajority and was defeated, with Del Toro and Jake Rios voting against. As Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann then explained to Del Toro and the rest of the council, that means the current ban will effectively stay in place. The council did pass the first reading of the new ordinance. The meeting when a potential third reading could be passed is scheduled for July 5.