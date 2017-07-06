Dubuque’s Fireworks Ban Staying in Place

Dubuque’s ban on using consumer fireworks within the city is staying in place. The City Council approved the third, and final, reading of an updated ordinance governing fireworks at its meeting last night. The new language makes it legal to sell and possess fireworks in Dubuque, but keeps in place a prohibition on use. That update was needed after a change to state law earlier this year. Councilman Ric Jones spoke in favor of the ban, saying there already enough confusion about the law without Dubuque changing its city ordinance. Councilman David Resnick agreed, saying the law needs to be something citizens can easily understand. But Councilman Luis Del Toro, who’s been the strongest voice opposing the ban, cited the drastic increase in fireworks calls local police have received as proof that the ban doesn’t deter people from using fireworks. Del Toro floated the idea of allowing fireworks use during a small timeframe – July 2nd through 4th – and only from 3:00 to 11:00 PM. He also believes the penalty for violating the ordinance needs to be stronger. The council voted 5-2 to continue the ban, with Del Toro and Jake Rios voting against the updated ordinance.