Dubuque’s Bee Branch System Passes 1st Major Test

City engineers in Dubuque are pleased with how the nearly-completed Bee Branch Flood Mitigation System performed during the heavy rains that pounded Dubuque last night and this morning. As much as four inches of rain fell in parts of the city. Civil Engineer Deron Muehring says the Bee Branch took on all that water and moved it out of the area as anticipated. In the past, heavy rains had usually meant severe street flooding in northern parts of Dubuque. But Muehring says while some water may still accumulate on city streets, storm sewers won’t back up as frequently as they used to. Reports of water invading people’s basements have been cut drastically as well. Additional rainfall is expected this afternoon and tonight, but Muehring says the system should be able to handle even more water. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bee Branch is scheduled for one week from today. But Muehring says that may be on hold, depending on how much moisture the system takes on today.