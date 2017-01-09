Dubuque Women Arrested After Downtown Fight

A pair of Dubuque women were arrested early Sunday morning after a police officer saw them fighting with each other. Police were called to the 1800 block of Central Avenue a few minutes before 2:00 Sunday morning on a report of a large disturbance. Officers arriving on scene saw 22-year-old Nicki Marshall and 19-year-old Ashleigh Jordan scuffling with each other. Police separated the women, but say Jordan resisted, striking an officer. She’s been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Interference with Official Acts, and Public Intoxication. Marshall was arrested on one count each of Disorderly Conduct and Violation of a Protection Order.