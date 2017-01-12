Dubuque Woman Suffers Brain Injury After Domestic Assault

Dubuque Police have accused a man of beating his girlfriend so severely that she suffered a brain hemorrhage. 35-year-old Lloyd Haywood was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. He’s been charged with Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, First Degree Harassment, and Domestic Assault with Use or Display of a Weapon. Court documents state that police were called to an apartment on Angella Street where a woman had been assaulted. She was initially taken to Finley Hospital before being transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. The woman reportedly told police that she and Haywood had been at a party when he became violent. They returned to her apartment, where she says he immediately began assaulting her. In addition to the hemorrhage, she also suffered several broken bones in her face and head.