Dubuque Woman Pulled From Car, Arrested After Chase

A Dubuque woman is accused of leading police on a chase that began in the Five Points area and ended when officers had to pull her from the car. 35-year-old Fallon Murphy was arrested at about 1:20 Tuesday morning and has been charged with Eluding and Interference with Official Acts. According to police, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Eagle Country Market on Elm Street. Several recent vending machine burglaries have been reported there, so the officer decided to investigate the vehicle. When the driver of the car spotted the officer, they drove out of the parking lot and onto 19th Street at a high speed. Police say the car continued onto Central Avenue, 17th Street, Heeb Street, and eventually to Clarke Drive, which is where officers caught up to the vehicle. Police ordered Murphy out of the car, but she refused. Officers instead had to pull her out by her arms. In addition to the criminal charges, Murphy was also cited for seven traffic violations. She’s accused of running at least five stop lights or signs.