Dubuque Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Employer

A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. According to court documents, 35-year-old Jennifer Shively is accused of stealing more than $70,000 from a man identified as “M.L.” She pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in US District Court for the Northern District of Iowa on Tuesday. While Shively worked as “M.L.’s” bookkeeper, she had access to his checking account and was responsible for paying bills. From January 2008 to March 2014, Shively wrote unauthorized checks from the victim’s accounts and opened a credit card in his name. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and fines totaling $250,000.