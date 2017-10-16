Dubuque Woman Facing Prostitution, Forgery Charges

A Dubuque woman is facing prostitution and forgery charges after police say she tried to cash a check belonging to her “john.” 42-year-old Yolanda McDougal was arrested at her home on West 17th Street Friday afternoon. According to police, McDougal took several checks from a man and tried to cash at least one of them. She reportedly told police that the checks were payment for “services.” The dollar value of the checks was not included in the arrest report, nor was the man’s name. If convicted on both the prostitution and forgery charges, McDougal could face up to seven years in prison.