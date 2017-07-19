Dubuque Woman Faces Drug, Theft Charges After Arrests on Consecutive Days

A Dubuque woman arrested for shoplifting on consecutive days is facing more than two years in prison. 21-year-old Dani Schmitt was initially arrested last Monday afternoon at Dubuque’s ShopKo store. According to a store employee, Schmitt tried to leave without paying for eight items valued at more than one hundred dollars. She was arrested on a charge of 5th Degree Theft. The following afternoon, police were called to the Dollar General on West Locust Street. A clerk there also reported that Schmitt had hidden items in her purse and left without paying for them. As she was being arrested, Schmitt reportedly told officers that is a drug user and that there was a syringe hidden in her bra. Some prescription pills were found in Schmitt’s purse. After she was taken to the Dubuque County Jail, a small baggie containing four grams of a white powder was also found on her. Schmitt now faces two counts each of 5th Degree Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug, as well as one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.