Dubuque Woman Escapes Des Moines Prostitution Ring

A Dubuque woman has told police in Central Iowa that she was one of as many as a dozen women forced into a prostitution ring. According to the Des Moines Register, the 18-year-old was able to escape the house where she was being held last Saturday. The woman says she initially left Dubuque last month. She got a ride to Des Moines, where she planned to help a friend who was about to give birth. She messaged the friend on Facebook when she arrived, but instead received a response from the prostitution suspects. They talked to her about “working” for them until she had enough money to return to Dubuque. Over the next eight days, she estimates that she had sex with at least 30 men before she was able to escape. She told police that at least ten other girls were being held in the same house where she had been. Des Moines Police say they are investigating the case as a human trafficking matter. No arrests have yet been made.