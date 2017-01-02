Dubuque Woman Considered “Missing” After Abandoning Car on Bridge

The identity of a woman who abandoned her car on the Julien Dubuque Bridge on New Year’s Eve had been released, but police say they’re no closer to knowing what happened to her. East Dubuque Police say the car had been driven by 19-year-old Allison Morgan of Dubuque. Officers from both the Dubuque and East Dubuque departments were contacted shortly after 8:00 Saturday night about an abandoned car on the bridge. As they responded to the scene, no signs of the driver were found in or around the vehicle. A helicopter spent fifteen minutes searching the area near the bridge, but also came up empty. Morgan had exchanged text messages with friends earlier in the evening, and the final one was sent at 7:50 PM. East Dubuque Police Chief Steve O’Connell would not comment on the nature of that message. Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the East Dubuque Police Department.