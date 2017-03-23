Dubuque Woman Accused in Apparent Stabbing

A Dubuque woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the leg. Officers were called to the 1900 block of Jackson Street at about 3:20 yesterday afternoon. That’s where they found a man who’d been stabbed in the leg. He was taken to Mercy Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. As police investigated the incident, they learned that the man had been involved in what’s being called “a disturbance” with 34-year-old Sara Hines. It was her address where the stabbing was initially reported. Police say the disturbance escalated until Hines apparently stabbed the man in the leg. Hines has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.