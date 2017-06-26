Dubuque Wins Livability Award for Bee Branch Project

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol will return to Dubuque from a meeting of the US Conference of Mayors today, and he’s bringing some hardware home with him. Dubuque was presented with an Outstanding Achievement Award in the conference’s City Livability Awards on Saturday. The award was in recognition of the Bee Branch Watershed project. Buol says the judges look projects that make a significant improvement to their communities. The Bee Branch will officially open next month. While it is primarily a flood mitigation project, Buol says it’s also adding a new park to the city. The award sparked several conversations Buol had with other mayors about how a small city like Dubuque was able to create such a project. Dubuque was one of six finalists for the overall livability award. Los Angeles and Hattiesburg, Mississippi tied for first place.