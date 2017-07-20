Dubuque Unveils Bee Branch Creek Greenway

The city of Dubuque showed off one of the largest public works projects in city history yesterday as a ribbon was cut to officially open the Bee Branch Creek Greenway. That’s the most visible part of the $200 million Bee Branch Creek Flood Mitigation Project. The effort is expected to reduce the amount of street and basement flooding in the city’s North End. Mayor Roy Boul says floods in 1999 and 2011 demonstrated the need for the project. Audrey Morry is a lifelong resident of the North End who served as a member of the Bee Branch Citizen Advisory Committee. She says it’s comforting to know that she and her neighbors won’t have to go through what they did during those major floods. The greenway is part of the overall watershed project, which is not yet fully completed. City Engineer Gus Psihoyos says the full benefits won’t be realized until all phases are in place. The greenway itself cost about $60 million. The city says it was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.