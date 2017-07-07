Dubuque Toddler Recovering After Wolf Bite

A Dubuque toddler is recovering well after being bitten by a wolf earlier this summer. Two-year-old Addelyn Walker was visiting a great-grandmother near Potosi on Memorial Day. A woman that the woman owns was able to reach through a cage and bite down on Addelyn’s left arm, causing severe injuries. Addelyn’s dad, Ryan, says that things could have been much worse. Addelyn was initially taken to a hospital in Dubuque, then to UW Hospital in Madison. In the past six weeks, she’s undergone more than a dozen surgeries. Addelyn is scheduled to undergo another couple of surgeries before her treatment is finished. The wolf was examined for rabies after the incident, then put down.